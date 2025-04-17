Former St Marks pupils to celebrate memories from school’s heyday
The nostalgia that surrounds the former St Marks Primary School will be relived as some of its ex-pupils reunite to recall some of their most cherished years.
St Marks was established in 1892 in North End, Gqeberha, and operated for 78 years before the Group Areas Act in 1970 prompted its closure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.