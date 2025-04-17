News

Mabuyane gets ‘worrying’ message on tariffs from Mercedes-Benz SA boss

President’s spokesperson downplays newly appointed special envoy to the US Mcebisi Jonas’s previous comments criticising Trump

By Nomazima Nkosi - 17 April 2025

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane received a worrying message from a Mercedes-Benz SA chief executive on Wednesday requesting a meeting on the looming US tariffs.

Mercedes-Benz SA operates in East London, where it is a major employer, and exports vehicles to the US...

