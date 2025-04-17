TUT makes major strides towards establishing new Giyani Campus

This week, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) hosted overwhelmingly successful tender briefing sessions for the refurbishment of the erstwhile Giyani College of Education premises in Limpopo — soon to be home to the new TUT Giyani Campus.

More than 900 people attended the briefings on Monday and Tuesday (April 14 and 15), showing tremendous interest in contributing to the establishment of the TUT Giyani Campus — which is poised to become a game-changer in the provision of technological higher education for the Limpopo province and the country.

With the unequivocal backing of government provincially and nationally, the support of local royalty, the local municipality, the NGO sector and as well as church communities, many of whom were present at the tender briefings, the establishment of the TUT Giyani Campus could not have got off to a better start.

The refurbishment of the facility will begin in May 2025.

The programme qualification mix for the TUT Giyani Campus has already been approved by the TUT Senate.

Applications for the 2026 academic year will open in September 2025.

TUT extended its gratitude to all the bidders who threw their hats in: “We thank Hosi Homu, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the Royal Leaders Unity led by Hosi N’wamitwa II, as well as the local municipality, among many others.

“We have no adequate words with which to thank the people of Limpopo, as well as the residents of Giyani and its surrounding villages for their warm and enthusiastic embracing of the TUT Giyani Campus.”

“The Interim Giyani Campus Rector, Isaac Tlhabadira, and his team of social facilitators will walk and work with you every step of the way ahead.”

“Together we shall build a campus of the University that makes knowledge work. Together we shall move from good to great,” Tlhabadira said.

This article was sponsored by TUT.