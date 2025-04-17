The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed as fake news social media posts and reports claiming the old age grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not updated by April 30.
The agency said it had noted a message circulated on the Amritavidyalayam website that stated: “As we step into a new financial year, thousands of elderly South Africans relying on the Sassa old age grant may face an unexpected disruption. Sassa has issued a stern notice: Beneficiaries who do not re-update or resubmit their documents by April 30 may lose access to their grants.”
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed the message was “incorrect and fake”.
“This message is mischievous and we urge our beneficiaries not to panic as no grant will be cancelled. Sassa only reviews grants that need to be reviewed at a particular time and that is communicated to the beneficiaries whose grant is to be reviewed before any action is taken,” he said.
The old age grant is provided to legal permanent residents and refugees who are 60 years of age or older and do not have any other sources of income.
Sassa warned that with more than 19-million beneficiaries relying on social grants, spreading fake news creates unnecessary panic and stress.
“We appeal to all South Africans to stop these acts and our beneficiaries to be vigilant and cautious at the information they consume.”
The agency urged beneficiaries to rely on credible sources and their social media platforms for updates.
“Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries.”
TimesLIVE
Old age grants will not be stopped — Sassa dismisses 'fake news'
Journalist
Image: South African Government via Twitter
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed as fake news social media posts and reports claiming the old age grant will be stopped in May if certain documents are not updated by April 30.
The agency said it had noted a message circulated on the Amritavidyalayam website that stated: “As we step into a new financial year, thousands of elderly South Africans relying on the Sassa old age grant may face an unexpected disruption. Sassa has issued a stern notice: Beneficiaries who do not re-update or resubmit their documents by April 30 may lose access to their grants.”
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi confirmed the message was “incorrect and fake”.
“This message is mischievous and we urge our beneficiaries not to panic as no grant will be cancelled. Sassa only reviews grants that need to be reviewed at a particular time and that is communicated to the beneficiaries whose grant is to be reviewed before any action is taken,” he said.
The old age grant is provided to legal permanent residents and refugees who are 60 years of age or older and do not have any other sources of income.
Sassa warned that with more than 19-million beneficiaries relying on social grants, spreading fake news creates unnecessary panic and stress.
“We appeal to all South Africans to stop these acts and our beneficiaries to be vigilant and cautious at the information they consume.”
The agency urged beneficiaries to rely on credible sources and their social media platforms for updates.
“Before anyone can share any information pertaining to social grants, they must first verify its authenticity to avoid disseminating false information that may cause anxiety and stress to our beneficiaries.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News