Pearson pupils primed for 99th reunion weekend musical showcase
In celebration of its 99th year of striving to be a school of excellence, Pearson High is pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable reunion weekend with a host of activities planned.
The Summerstrand-based school is set to host its highly anticipated reunion event later in April, kicking off the festivities with its annual Music Celebration to enthral both the public and past and present Pearson pupils. ..
