Pools of blood and a car flipped on its roof told the story of the chaos that unfolded on Thursday morning when a motorist lost control of his vehicle, killing a pedestrian, and then ploughed through a school fence.
A nine-year-old boy and the driver of the car sustained minor injuries when the incident occurred in Zwide, at about 6.50am.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation following the death of a pedestrian.
“The driver of a maroon Renault Kwid was travelling from KwaDwesi towards Algoa Park at the intersection of the R75 and Johnson Road, when the vehicle overturned and went through the fence of [Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive School] situated on the corner.
“It is further alleged that when the driver lost control of the vehicle, he bumped a pedestrian, who then passed away.”
She said the identity of the pedestrian was not yet known.
“He is aged between 55 and 60, was wearing blue overall pants, a blue shirt and a khaki jacket, with black safety boots.
“The driver and a nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were treated at the scene.”
Janse van Rensburg encouraged anyone who could assist in identifying the deceased man to contact the Kwazakhele police on 082-563-9454, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
The Herald
Pedestrian killed as car crashes through school fence
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
