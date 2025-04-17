Seeing name in print confirmed artist Ami Faku’s ambitions

“For me, the newspaper is a way of communicating with people, and it encourages reading.
“To still have The Herald around after so many years, and just to be a part of that, is great.
“The Herald is a brand you want to be associated with. Achieving such longevity is not easy. I do not take that lightly.
“I do not know who came up with my name [for the event], but I am grateful just to have had my name lingering when these discussions were held.
“It is a huge honour for me to perform at the celebration.”
Faku lived in Joe Slovo, Missionvale, and Izinyoka in Nelson Mandela Bay.
She promised to bring nothing but her best on the day.
“Based on all the places where I have since lived, and all the blessings that have come with my music, I have seen a lot in my life because I have been able to travel.
“But my foundation was established in Gqeberha.”
Though she had become known for Afro pop, she had also explored other genres such as Amapiano.
“It feels good to know my performance at The Herald celebration will help to raise funds for the Kolisi Foundation,” she said.
The soul-stirring artist said she was first introduced to the newspaper in 2011, though she recognised it as a respectable brand in the community of Nelson Mandela Bay.
In 2018, while juggling her second-year of studies, her music career took off.
She said The Herald was part of the pioneering stage of her career, and the coverage she received at the time had inspired her to keep going.
“One thing that I love is growing in anything I do, especially music.
“I only decided to further my studies because I was being realistic and knew I may need something to fall back on.
“That is why when I was first approached by The Herald for a story, it confirmed that I was growing as an artist and it motivated me to continue pursuing my musical journey, believing that something would come out of it,” Faku said.
In December 2020, she made it onto former US president Barack Obama’s list of favourite songs with her single, Uwrongo, together with Prince Kaybee, Shimza and Black Motion.
She will be performing at the event alongside other major SA musicians including J’Something, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Dumza Maswana and Unathi Nkayi as the host.
Exclusive memorabilia will be signed by Siya Kolisi and auctioned on the evening.
For more information about the event or to book your tickets, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or visit Quicket on www.bit.ly/Herald180 to book online. Ticket sales close on Friday April 28.
The Herald
Seeing name in print confirmed artist Ami Faku’s ambitions
Gqeberha-born singer has proud association with The Herald
Image: SUPPLIED
Gqeberha singer Ami Faku was no ordinary student.
While studying towards her accountancy degree at Nelson Mandela University, she was also juggling her newfound fame as a rising music star.
As part of the line-up at The Herald’s 180th anniversary celebration in May, Faku said she was proud to be associated with the community’s mouthpiece which had played a significant role over the years in uplifting artists.
Faku, 31, will join other world-class performers on stage at the black-tie event at Boardwalk’s International Convention Centre on May 2.
Themed “A night with the legends”, a portion of the profits will be donated to the Kolisi Foundation.
Regarded as one of SA’s best vocalists, Faku said The Herald and its journalists continued to play a pivotal role in the journeys of both up-and-coming and established artists.
And while she has attracted large audiences over the years, she said never in her wildest dreams did she ever think she would be called on to help celebrate SA’s oldest newspaper.
She said she beamed with pride just thinking about the upcoming red-carpet event, especially that it was being held in her hometown.
She shared that the secret to her success came from the unique culture found in the metro, where she was able to be herself — and where she realised that being uniquely Ami Faku was enough.
Image: LOGO
“For me, the newspaper is a way of communicating with people, and it encourages reading.
“To still have The Herald around after so many years, and just to be a part of that, is great.
“The Herald is a brand you want to be associated with. Achieving such longevity is not easy. I do not take that lightly.
“I do not know who came up with my name [for the event], but I am grateful just to have had my name lingering when these discussions were held.
“It is a huge honour for me to perform at the celebration.”
Faku lived in Joe Slovo, Missionvale, and Izinyoka in Nelson Mandela Bay.
She promised to bring nothing but her best on the day.
“Based on all the places where I have since lived, and all the blessings that have come with my music, I have seen a lot in my life because I have been able to travel.
“But my foundation was established in Gqeberha.”
Though she had become known for Afro pop, she had also explored other genres such as Amapiano.
“It feels good to know my performance at The Herald celebration will help to raise funds for the Kolisi Foundation,” she said.
The soul-stirring artist said she was first introduced to the newspaper in 2011, though she recognised it as a respectable brand in the community of Nelson Mandela Bay.
In 2018, while juggling her second-year of studies, her music career took off.
She said The Herald was part of the pioneering stage of her career, and the coverage she received at the time had inspired her to keep going.
“One thing that I love is growing in anything I do, especially music.
“I only decided to further my studies because I was being realistic and knew I may need something to fall back on.
“That is why when I was first approached by The Herald for a story, it confirmed that I was growing as an artist and it motivated me to continue pursuing my musical journey, believing that something would come out of it,” Faku said.
In December 2020, she made it onto former US president Barack Obama’s list of favourite songs with her single, Uwrongo, together with Prince Kaybee, Shimza and Black Motion.
She will be performing at the event alongside other major SA musicians including J’Something, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Dumza Maswana and Unathi Nkayi as the host.
Exclusive memorabilia will be signed by Siya Kolisi and auctioned on the evening.
For more information about the event or to book your tickets, contact The Herald’s marketing manager, Berna Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za or visit Quicket on www.bit.ly/Herald180 to book online. Ticket sales close on Friday April 28.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News