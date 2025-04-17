Study more and party less, Rhodes’s oldest undergraduate advises
Fifty years after matriculating, Michael de Kock Willemse capped to standing ovation
Stop partying and pick up the books — that’s the advice from Rhodes University’s oldest undergraduate student in its 120-year history.
Fifty years after matriculating, 72-year-old Michael de Kock Willemse walked, crutch in hand, to a standing ovation from students, professors and vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela, before receiving his undergraduate degree with honours in anthropology and politics...
