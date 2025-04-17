Two men arrested for possession of illegal firearms in Humewood — later linked to a deadly shooting in Motherwell — made a brief appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The case, involving charges of murder and attempted murder, was postponed to Wednesday next week for a date for a formal bail application to be confirmed.
The same suspects appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where they face charges of possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.
They abandoned their bail applications during that appearance.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg previously said Mkhuseli Mbaleki and Mthuthuzeli Nofemele, both 34, were first arrested in Humewood on March 23 for the illegal possession of two firearms.
She said further investigations later linked those weapons to the murder of 31-year-old Tumelo Matlabe, as well as an attempted murder case reported in NU5, Motherwell.
Both incidents occurred on March 22, the day before the arrests.
“On Sunday March 23, police members followed up on information about suspects who were allegedly in possession of firearms,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“After a high-speed chase, the suspects were apprehended and the firearms recovered.
“During the investigation, the suspects were linked to the murder of Matlabe and the attempted murder of a second victim.”
The Herald
Two arrested in Humewood in court for Motherwell murder
Image: GOOGLE MAPS
Two men arrested for possession of illegal firearms in Humewood — later linked to a deadly shooting in Motherwell — made a brief appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
The case, involving charges of murder and attempted murder, was postponed to Wednesday next week for a date for a formal bail application to be confirmed.
The same suspects appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where they face charges of possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.
They abandoned their bail applications during that appearance.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg previously said Mkhuseli Mbaleki and Mthuthuzeli Nofemele, both 34, were first arrested in Humewood on March 23 for the illegal possession of two firearms.
She said further investigations later linked those weapons to the murder of 31-year-old Tumelo Matlabe, as well as an attempted murder case reported in NU5, Motherwell.
Both incidents occurred on March 22, the day before the arrests.
“On Sunday March 23, police members followed up on information about suspects who were allegedly in possession of firearms,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“After a high-speed chase, the suspects were apprehended and the firearms recovered.
“During the investigation, the suspects were linked to the murder of Matlabe and the attempted murder of a second victim.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News