WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
By TimesLIVE - 17 April 2025
Courtesy of SABC News
The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday to have the initial findings into the death of anti-apartheid icon and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
