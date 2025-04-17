News

WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

By TimesLIVE - 17 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The NPA is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday to have the initial findings into the death of anti-apartheid icon and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 17 April 2025
