News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 17 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC News

The first accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial, Jacquen Appollis, has taken the witness stand in the Western Cape High Court.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 17 April 2025
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025

Most Read