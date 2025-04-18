Brave Nukeri Rivoningo overcomes heartache to graduate cum laude
Fighting depression while mourning the tragic death of her brother, graduate Nukeri Rivoningo proved that perseverance is pivotal for success after still managing to pass her degree cum laude.
Rivoningo, 25, became the first graduate in her family and proudly returns to her village, Tzaneen in Limpopo, with a bachelor’s degree in social work for which she was capped at Nelson Mandela University’s 2025 autumn graduation. ..
