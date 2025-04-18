Collusion claims rock Nelson Mandela Bay managers
Officials accused of misleading boss in hiring of new companies for flood repairs
Seven senior managers of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have been accused of potentially colluding to deliberately mislead a former acting city boss into hiring new companies to do urgent flood damage repair work when there was already a valid contract in place.
An explosive memorandum, written by public health boss Sizwe Mvunelwa, details a series of events that led to the metro advertising an informal tender for eight multimillion-rand projects for flood repair work to the tune of R53m, even though it already had an active triennial contract with companies to do the work...
