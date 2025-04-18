Hard work pays off as 57 Bitou staff, councillors graduate with diplomas
In an effort to upskill employees and improve service delivery in the region, 57 Bitou municipality staff and councillors were given the opportunity to advance their qualifications and on Thursday they graduated at the University of the Western Cape.
The decision to empower staff and subsequently the communities they serve was approved during a June 2022 council meeting in line with the municipality’s education, training and development policy...
