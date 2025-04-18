It’s time for Nelson Mandela Bay to splash out
Easter festival at Kings Beach ready to provide fun for the whole family
One of Gqeberha’s biggest entertainment drawcards, the Splash Festival, is ready to delight visitors over the Easter weekend.
From live entertainment, artisanal and craft stalls to sports tournaments and cook-off competitions, the Splash Festival is set to transform Kings Beach into a hub of family focused and fun-filled activities for four days from Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.