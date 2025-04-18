Multi-tasking mom Caitlyn shows how it’s done
Bethelsdorp resident Caitlyn De Beer has become an inspiration to many, having worked and studied full-time, having a baby and still managing to complete her advanced diploma in TVET, all in one year.
The 24-year-old, who is among the more than 6,000 individuals being capped at Nelson Mandela University’s 2025 autumn graduation, says her story could inspire others in her community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.