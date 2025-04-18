Nelson Mandela Bay fighters notch up dominant wins at EFC
Kevin Pretorius downs Tanzanian with technical knockout, Sisa Jungula shines in pro debut
The boys from Gqeberha went 2-0 when they travelled to Gauteng last week and secured impressive wins at Africa’s premier MMA promotion, the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC).
Teammates Kevin Pretorius and Sisa Jungula, representing the PE Submission Fighting Academy (Pesfa), staked their claims in the lightweight and flyweight divisions, respectively, and are hoping for a quick turnaround to get back in the ring...
