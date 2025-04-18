NMU lecturer rethinks printmaking using cornflour, soap and Pepsi

Featuring her latest series of rapid life drawings, Jessica Staple, artist and fine art lecturer in printmaking at Nelson Mandela University, will be exhibiting her work at Art on Target in Gqeberha until April 25.
The solo exhibition, titled “Drawing from Life”, follows a method of rapid drawing in public spaces, creating works in the time it takes for a person to pass by, which hones focus, and perceptual and conceptual ability.
“Drawing is the foundation of many forms of printmaking,” Staple, who has developed a low-cost, non-toxic printmaking technique using everyday household items, said.
If you see her walking down the supermarket aisles putting Maizena, Sunlight soap and Pepsi into her trolley, plus candles and dust cloths, it is not for domestic use but for her affordable printmaking technique, which she calls “Monolitho”.
Revolutionary in its process, it makes printmaking affordable for all students and artists, whereas traditional printmaking is costly and several of the ingredients and materials are not available in SA.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic I had to look for alternative artistic processes that could be practised from home,” she said.
“In 2021, I started developing my own planographic [flat surface] printmaking technique, drawing on aspects of techniques from the 18th to 21st centuries.
“It took me two years to problem-solve and develop Monolitho, which required substituting traditional ingredients and materials with those which are readily available in local grocery and craft stores, and changing the way the plate is processed to accommodate these substitutions.”
A small amount of Maizena cornflour and Pepsi cooldrink replaces gum Arabic; regular yellow dust cloths replace lithographic sponges; relief ink or oil paint replace lithographic ink that is mostly only available in Europe and the US; tissue paper replaces gampi paper; and she has developed her own crayon recipe using candle wax, Holsum vegetable fat, Sunlight soap and charcoal powder.
“During the two years of experimentation there was a lot of trial and error, and there was also a lot of drawing.
“Much like stone lithography, you have to draw with a greasy drawing tool on the plate and you cannot erase the drawing once it’s down,” Staple said.
“Therefore, I had to draw regularly and intensively.
“As part of this, I did a lot of rapid drawings of students and colleagues while they were going about their business, and this constant activity of drawing became as exciting for me as the Monolitho technique.”
To develop Monolitho, she did extensive research on stone lithography, the original 18th century technique, and its various planographic descendants — offset lithography, waterless lithography, polyester plate lithography, kitchen litho, poor man’s litho and lemon-etch litho.
Stone lithography, the original planographic printmaking medium, was invented in 1796 by Alois Senefelder, a German playwright, who sought a cheaper method to reproduce his plays.
Reproductions in Europe and America, as well as fine art prints, were created using stone lithography until the latter part of the 19th century after which, mostly in commercial spheres, stone lithography gave way to the faster offset lithographic printing process.
“The printing of newspapers globally is still based on the same planographic principles discovered by Senefelder, but the original stone lithographic process is now only practised in the realm of fine art.
“My department at NMU is privileged to have stone lithographic printing facilities,” Staple said.
To find a practicable, affordable version for students and graduates, she first explored the lemon-etch litho technique — a low-cost way of creating planographic prints at home, based on the kitchen litho technique invented by French artist and educator Émilie Aizier in 2011.
“After some trial and error, I found both were not accessible in the SA context, mainly due to non-availability of certain materials.
“This started me on the long, fulfilling and often highly frustrating journey to come up with a planographic printmaking technique suited to our context in SA.”
In April 2023, Staple’s first solo exhibition of her research into Monolitho, including rapid life drawings, experiments and Monolitho prints, was hosted at the Bird Street Gallery.
The exhibition, titled “On the drawing board”, comprised 80 original prints, drawings and plates, as well as a video piece showcasing the Monolitho technique.
“The whole process of developing Monolitho has inspired my drawing process, which takes time and effort, including rapid life drawing.”
During the course of the year, she will continue to hold drawing classes for teenagers and adults.
Staple lectures full-time and teaches Monolitho printmaking to students at NMU.
The Herald
NMU lecturer rethinks printmaking using cornflour, soap and Pepsi
Image: SUPPLIED
Featuring her latest series of rapid life drawings, Jessica Staple, artist and fine art lecturer in printmaking at Nelson Mandela University, will be exhibiting her work at Art on Target in Gqeberha until April 25.
The solo exhibition, titled “Drawing from Life”, follows a method of rapid drawing in public spaces, creating works in the time it takes for a person to pass by, which hones focus, and perceptual and conceptual ability.
“Drawing is the foundation of many forms of printmaking,” Staple, who has developed a low-cost, non-toxic printmaking technique using everyday household items, said.
If you see her walking down the supermarket aisles putting Maizena, Sunlight soap and Pepsi into her trolley, plus candles and dust cloths, it is not for domestic use but for her affordable printmaking technique, which she calls “Monolitho”.
Revolutionary in its process, it makes printmaking affordable for all students and artists, whereas traditional printmaking is costly and several of the ingredients and materials are not available in SA.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic I had to look for alternative artistic processes that could be practised from home,” she said.
“In 2021, I started developing my own planographic [flat surface] printmaking technique, drawing on aspects of techniques from the 18th to 21st centuries.
“It took me two years to problem-solve and develop Monolitho, which required substituting traditional ingredients and materials with those which are readily available in local grocery and craft stores, and changing the way the plate is processed to accommodate these substitutions.”
A small amount of Maizena cornflour and Pepsi cooldrink replaces gum Arabic; regular yellow dust cloths replace lithographic sponges; relief ink or oil paint replace lithographic ink that is mostly only available in Europe and the US; tissue paper replaces gampi paper; and she has developed her own crayon recipe using candle wax, Holsum vegetable fat, Sunlight soap and charcoal powder.
“During the two years of experimentation there was a lot of trial and error, and there was also a lot of drawing.
“Much like stone lithography, you have to draw with a greasy drawing tool on the plate and you cannot erase the drawing once it’s down,” Staple said.
“Therefore, I had to draw regularly and intensively.
“As part of this, I did a lot of rapid drawings of students and colleagues while they were going about their business, and this constant activity of drawing became as exciting for me as the Monolitho technique.”
To develop Monolitho, she did extensive research on stone lithography, the original 18th century technique, and its various planographic descendants — offset lithography, waterless lithography, polyester plate lithography, kitchen litho, poor man’s litho and lemon-etch litho.
Stone lithography, the original planographic printmaking medium, was invented in 1796 by Alois Senefelder, a German playwright, who sought a cheaper method to reproduce his plays.
Reproductions in Europe and America, as well as fine art prints, were created using stone lithography until the latter part of the 19th century after which, mostly in commercial spheres, stone lithography gave way to the faster offset lithographic printing process.
“The printing of newspapers globally is still based on the same planographic principles discovered by Senefelder, but the original stone lithographic process is now only practised in the realm of fine art.
“My department at NMU is privileged to have stone lithographic printing facilities,” Staple said.
To find a practicable, affordable version for students and graduates, she first explored the lemon-etch litho technique — a low-cost way of creating planographic prints at home, based on the kitchen litho technique invented by French artist and educator Émilie Aizier in 2011.
“After some trial and error, I found both were not accessible in the SA context, mainly due to non-availability of certain materials.
“This started me on the long, fulfilling and often highly frustrating journey to come up with a planographic printmaking technique suited to our context in SA.”
In April 2023, Staple’s first solo exhibition of her research into Monolitho, including rapid life drawings, experiments and Monolitho prints, was hosted at the Bird Street Gallery.
The exhibition, titled “On the drawing board”, comprised 80 original prints, drawings and plates, as well as a video piece showcasing the Monolitho technique.
“The whole process of developing Monolitho has inspired my drawing process, which takes time and effort, including rapid life drawing.”
During the course of the year, she will continue to hold drawing classes for teenagers and adults.
Staple lectures full-time and teaches Monolitho printmaking to students at NMU.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News