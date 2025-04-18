Sarah Baartman centre set to be completed after decade of delays
Project among 30 across country to be fast-tracked by special public works unit
Projects such as the long-stalled Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance could soon be up and running after a special unit was launched to fast-track 30 delayed construction projects across SA.
Spearheaded by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, the strategic and special delivery unit (SSDU) will be made up of experts from within the department and will report directly to the minister biweekly...
