Six nabbed with copper wire in gutted Richly House

It did not take long for squatters to move into the recently gutted historic building in Cape Road.
But early on Thursday morning, private security operatives barged in on six people who were allegedly heating stolen copper inside the former bar at the iconic Richly House in Mill Park.
The building went up in flames in March.
A loaded revolver, copper pipes, bank cards, knives and suspected housebreaking tools were also allegedly found at the building on the corner of Cape Road and Salisbury Avenue.
Atlas Security said in a statement that its rapid intervention unit had spotted an unattended trolley near the entrance gate of Champions Sports Bar at about 3.50am.
The bar was recently damaged by the fire.
On closer inspection, the unit members had heard movement from inside the gutted building.
Despite all the gates being locked from the outside, the officers had managed to establish that there were people inside and called for backup.
“Backup arrived promptly to provide tactical support.
"[Our members] accessed the premises through both Cape Road and Salisbury [Avenue], carefully manoeuvring through the debris and hazards of the compromised structure,” the security firm said.
“In a back room of the dilapidated building, officers discovered six suspects — one female and five males — actively burning copper wires.
“In their possession were two additional bags filled with stolen goods, including copper pipes, electrical breakers, cellphones, bank cards, knives and housebreaking equipment.”
Atlas said while detaining the suspects and waiting for the police to arrive, its officers had searched the bags and allegedly found a loaded revolver concealed in the bottom of a yellow bag filled with copper wire.
“Additional response officers arrived to secure the scene and assist with the detainment and search process.
“Forensic teams were called out to photograph the firearm and suspects, ensuring all evidence was documented properly on site.
“All six suspects were handed over to the police and face charges related to the possession of stolen property, copper theft and the unlawful possession of a firearm.
“Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the operation.”
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the arrests.
She said Mount Road police had been contacted by Atlas at about 4.10am.
“The suspects were detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.
“The members also confiscated a firearm and an additional charge of unlawful possession of firearm was added.”
Janse van Rensburg said the suspects were expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Six nabbed with copper wire in gutted Richly House
Image: SUPPLIED
