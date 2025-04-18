A 20-year-old university student has filed an assault charge against Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear after a road rage incident in which he allegedly struck the rear right side of her car on purpose.
A video of the incident which allegedly happened on Jan Smuts Avenue in Randburg has since gone viral.
In the video footage, Sampear is seen confronting the woman, accusing her of giving him the middle finger, while she accuses him of physically hitting her.
Sampear can be seen pointing a finger at a woman behind the phone and asking, “Why did you do what you did? Why did you give me the middle finger?”
The woman can be heard saying: “Stop hitting me. Why are you hitting me? I am going to call the police.”
WATCH | Newzroom Afrika anchor faces assault charge after road rage incident
According to a report by the Citizen, the alleged victim, Laricia Augusto, claimed she started recording the video after Sampear grabbed her arm.
The situation began, she said, when she pulled into the right lane to avoid a taxi which had slammed on brakes in front of her.
Sampear denied he assaulted her, telling the publication “there was an exchange of words from both parties when we were stationary”.
