We stand by our abuse accusations, witnesses tell acquitted pastor Omotoso
The women who took the stand against Pastor Timothy Omotoso in his human trafficking trial penned a powerful and unapologetic letter to the acquitted televangelist, in which they stood firm in their accusations of sexual abuse.
“You walked away like nothing happened, but we hope you are reminded each day of your life how weak you are, how you [allegedly] preyed on young girls, and how you used God as a front,” they collectively wrote...
