At least 19 die in Eastern Cape road accidents over Easter
Crashes blamed on conduct of motorists and drunk driving, with 286 arrests
At least 19 people lost their lives on Eastern Cape roads during the Easter Weekend.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said inbound traffic reached its peak between midnight and 5am [on Friday] with more than 300 vehicles travelling inbound per hour along the N2 from Tsitsikamma and 150 travelling inbound along the R61. ..
