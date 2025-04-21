Mother of five defies odds to complete her MBA
'Fuelled by her desire for growth and the need to provide for her sons, Gqeberha resident Nadia Kassim took up the challenge of reigniting her academic journey which recently culminated in her graduating as a master of business administration.
At the age of 39, divorced and single-handedly raising her five sons, aged between three and 19, Kassim embarked on her journey in pursuit of education...
