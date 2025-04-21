Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have raised concerns over the collusion claims against seven municipal officials pertaining to a R53m disaster fund tender.
The Herald
Parties react to alleged collusion claims against Nelson Mandela Bay officials
Image: WERNER HILLS
Political parties in Nelson Mandela Bay have raised concerns over the collusion claims against seven municipal officials pertaining to a R53m disaster fund tender.
A memorandum, written by public health boss Sizwe Mvunelwa last week, details a series of events that led to the metro advertising an informal tender for eight multimillion-rand projects for flood repair work, totalling R53m, even though it already had an active triennial contract with companies to do the work.
He accused seven senior managers of potentially colluding to deliberately mislead the city manager’s office into hiring new companies to do urgent flood damage repair work when there was already a valid contract in place.
The work relates to the June and October floods that wreaked havoc in KwaNobuhle, Kariega and Kwazakhele, the hardest hit areas in the metro.
The municipality was allocated R53m from a Municipal Disaster Response Grant by the National Treasury to do critical infrastructure repair work.
An additional, R89m was allocated to fix the Matanzima Bridge in KwaNobuhle.
The R53m was deposited into the metro’s coffers in November on the condition that the money was spent by the end of May.
But instead of using companies that had a triennial contract with the city for roads and stormwater projects, the city decided to deviate from this and invited informal bidders to award eight projects.
Patriotic Alliance Bay chair and mayoral candidate Bradley Murray said the ongoing manipulation of procurement processes in the city was concerning.
“During my tenure as a member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport, as the PA we consistently cautioned the municipality regarding looming procurement irregularities, particularly in the context of disaster relief allocations and the reappointment of officials currently under investigation.
“Following extensive consultations with relevant officials, the roads and transport department signed a deviation memo to permit seven triennial contractors to operate beyond their originally allocated wards.
“This deviation was approved by the city manager.
“However, challenges emerged when the Government of Local Unity [GLU] allegedly began to undermine the MMC’s office,” Murray said in a statement.
The PA called for an immediate investigation into the implicated officials and that they be placed on precautionary suspension during the investigation.
Murray called for a thorough audit of the procurement processes relating to the disaster relief funding.
GOOD Eastern Cape chair Siyanda Mayana said Mvunelwa failed to mention that the city, continuously deviating from the prescribed supply chain processes, had been flagged by the auditor-general.
“We support proper and legal processes when it comes to any procurement of goods and services by the institution.
“We are also deeply concerned by the impact which this impasse has on services which have to be rendered to the people affected by the disaster.
“We hope the acting city manager [Ted Pillay] and his administration sorts the matter out urgently and ignores the noise from the compromised executive director [Mvunelwa],” Mayana said.
UDM councillor Luxolo Namette said the party was gravely concerned by the alleged misconduct by senior officials.
“This conduct not only undermines the Municipal Finance Management Act, but also exposes the city to serious legal risks, potential withdrawal of disaster relief funding, and irreparable damage to the affected communities that continue to suffer the consequences of the devastating floods without timely intervention.”
Namette called on Pillay to suspend the implicated officials immediately pending the investigation outcomes.
DA councillor Mxolisi Breakfast said the allegations contained in the report were serious and warranted an urgent investigation.
"If the mayor [Babalwa Lobishe] and the acting city manager [Pillay] are serious about good governance, they must act on these allegations as per the recommendations."
Breakfast said the city was at risk of losing grant funding by May due to underspending which implied that the people of KwaNobuhle would be robbed of services.
"This proves again that our municipality under the current coalition is broken.
"Our supply chain management unit is dysfunctional bordering on incompetence. We are exposing the city to litigation. The DA calls on the mayor to urgently convene a multiparty meeting before the next council meeting to take us into confidence and get to bottom of this issue to find a lasting solution."
