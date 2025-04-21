The bravery of canine Knight was tested during a house break-in at a Providentia residence where the furry crime fighter assisted police in apprehending a 21-year-old suspect, but suffered injuries to the throat and neck during the incident.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra van Rensburg said when Knight and his handler, Warrant Officer Damian Theron, arrived at the Glendore Road house early on Monday morning, a private security company had already secured the scene.
“At about 1.20am, the Gqeberha K9 [unit] responded to a complaint in Glendore Road, Providentia.
“They were informed that the owners were out of town, but the suspect gained entry at the back of the house where a window was open, then forced the burglar bars open and removed [the window].”
On arrival, Theron gave the necessary warnings for the burglar to hand himself over, but there was no response.
Van Rensburg said he had then unleashed the dog to search for the suspect in the dark premises.
“During the search, the suspect jumped out of a cupboard and ran towards a window.
“Knight apprehended the suspect, but he fought with Knight, grabbed his choke chain and jumped for a big window.
“The window broke and the suspect then forced the dog’s head towards the broken glass, cutting the dog’s throat and neck.”
The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested and also taken to hospital.
“Knight suffered two big lacerations on the throat and neck with puncture wounds and one of his paws were also cut during the arrest, but he is in a stable condition and being monitored.”
The suspect was detained at the Walmer police station and will appear before the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.
The Herald
Plucky police dog Knight gets his man — after a fight
Image: 123RF
The bravery of canine Knight was tested during a house break-in at a Providentia residence where the furry crime fighter assisted police in apprehending a 21-year-old suspect, but suffered injuries to the throat and neck during the incident.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra van Rensburg said when Knight and his handler, Warrant Officer Damian Theron, arrived at the Glendore Road house early on Monday morning, a private security company had already secured the scene.
“At about 1.20am, the Gqeberha K9 [unit] responded to a complaint in Glendore Road, Providentia.
“They were informed that the owners were out of town, but the suspect gained entry at the back of the house where a window was open, then forced the burglar bars open and removed [the window].”
On arrival, Theron gave the necessary warnings for the burglar to hand himself over, but there was no response.
Van Rensburg said he had then unleashed the dog to search for the suspect in the dark premises.
“During the search, the suspect jumped out of a cupboard and ran towards a window.
“Knight apprehended the suspect, but he fought with Knight, grabbed his choke chain and jumped for a big window.
“The window broke and the suspect then forced the dog’s head towards the broken glass, cutting the dog’s throat and neck.”
The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested and also taken to hospital.
“Knight suffered two big lacerations on the throat and neck with puncture wounds and one of his paws were also cut during the arrest, but he is in a stable condition and being monitored.”
The suspect was detained at the Walmer police station and will appear before the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News