A 24-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with an alleged hit carried out inside the same building.
“As part of ongoing investigations into the murder of a 50-year-old man at the Wynberg regional court on April 8, Western Cape serious violent crimes detectives have arrested yet another suspect over the weekend on charges of murder,” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Monday.
Dingalomoya Chintso, a former taxi owner who operated in Vrygrond, was shot dead inside the court where he was facing charges for murder and illegal possession of a firearm.
The first suspect, Shireen Matthews, 35, appeared in court on April 14 and is alleged to be the mastermind behind the Chintso's killing.
The state alleges Matthews conspired with the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang and recruited members to execute the victim. She is expected to return to the dock on April 23.
“With the investigation unfolding, the team has been questioning a number of individuals and steady progress is being made in efforts to apprehend all those responsible for the murder. It is expected that further arrests will be made in due course,” said Potelwa.
Provincial deputy commissioner Gen Bongani Maqashalala, briefing the media after Matthews appeared in court, said more potential suspects had been identified.
TimesLIVE
Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building
Image: Kim Swartz
TimesLIVE
