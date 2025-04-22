A 40-year-old man was shot dead while driving on the R75 towards KwaDwesi on Tuesday, causing his vehicle to collide with a truck.
The victim has been identified as Peter Baatjies.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a motorist had driven up next to Baatjies on the R75 at about noon and fired shots at him.
“At the intersection of the R75 and Chelsea Road the driver collided with a stationary truck. He died at the scene.
“The motive and the suspects are unknown and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.
“The police are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information about the shooting to contact Captain Luvuyo Nyati on 071-362-8707, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
“All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.”
The Herald
Driver crashes into truck, dies after being shot on R75
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
