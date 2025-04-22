News

Drop in tourist bed nights troubles sector

Operators confirm metro report showing post-Covid decline, call for authorities to up ante against crime and decay

By Guy Rogers and Andisa Bonani - 22 April 2025

“We have so much to offer but it is getting lost in crime, grime and under-policed regulations.”

This is the shared sentiment of accommodation, marketing and heritage tourism operators in Nelson Mandela Bay who believe the metro is sleeping on its potential to be a holiday destination of choice...

