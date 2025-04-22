Step into a world of passion, music and sparkling diamonds as Moulin Rouge comes to life in a bold, immersive production at Old Grey’s Main Hall from April 24-26.
Presented by Tarryn Light Productions, this show promises a one-of-a-kind theatre-in-the-round experience, where the audience becomes part of the action.
Prepare to be swept away by the high-energy Can Can, moved by the haunting Tango Roxanne and transported through a whirlwind of iconic musical moments from the beloved movie musical released 24 years ago.
Starring the radiant Skye Phillips — fresh from the prestigious Waterfront Theatre School and back in the Bay — this rising star shines as the sparkling diamond at the heart of the show.
Playing opposite her is the charismatic Jake Visc, whose voice has been described as nothing short of angelic.
Audiences can also look forward to standout performances from Jaydee Mulder as the unforgettable Zidler.
Mulder’s previous roles in Hairspray and the Dr Frank Tribute Show have made him a familiar and beloved face on the Old Grey stage.
This electrifying production is directed by Tarryn Light and choreographed by the internationally acclaimed Lizelle Opsahl.
With a career that spans continents — from Asia to the US — Opsahl brings world-class choreography to the local stage.
Light, a dedicated performer, director and educator, is passionate about bringing immersive, cabaret-style dinner theatre to the Bay and has been doing so successfully from Old Grey for four years running.
Shows start at 7pm.
Tickets cost R220 per person via Quicket.
The Herald
Experience the dazzling spectacle of ‘Moulin Rouge’
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
