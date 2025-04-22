A Paradise Beach father has been found guilty in the Gqeberha high court of grooming and sexually abusing his children.
The man abused his stepson and biological daughter repeatedly between 2015 and 2022.
He also exposed them to pornography from an early age and later instructed them to perform sexual acts with each other while he took pictures and videos.
He is not being named to protect the identity of his daughter.
After judgment was delivered, the court adjourned before presentencing arguments.
JUST IN | Paradise Beach father found guilty of sex crimes
