Oyster Bay residents fuming over sand mining plan
Residents of the Eastern Cape coastal hamlet of Oyster Bay are up in arms about an application to mine a portion of a pristine beach in front of the town.
Situated between Cape St Francis and Tsitsikamma, the town is a favourite for seaside holidays and recreational shore fishing...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.