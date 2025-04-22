Damage to a vehicle from a “pothole strike” can have a significant financial impact on motorists, from tyre replacement to rim damage, plus a need for wheel realignment and checks on suspension and steering components.
“Depending on the vehicle type and the severity of the damage, these costs can amount to tens of thousands of rand,” Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said.
In severe cases, sudden tyre failure caused by a pothole can lead to loss of vehicle control, putting motorists and pedestrians at risk, she said.
According to Discovery Insure spokesperson Precious Nduli, pothole damage accounts for about 1.5% of vehicle-related claims by clients. “However, this does not account for accidents indirectly caused by potholes, such as when a driver swerves to avoid a pothole and has an accident,” she said.
“In the insurance industry, coverage for pothole-related incidents requires damage to the vehicle or the tyre rims and the claim amount must be larger than the client’s excess. As a result, our data only shows the more significant incidents and the costs for these.”
Repairs for smaller, common pothole incidents will usually cost from R500 to R2,500 depending on the vehicle and the extent of repair needed for the vehicle's tyres, she said. Larger incidents can run into tens of thousands of rand for bodywork and rim repairs. The most serious incidents can result in vehicle write-offs, in cases where there is a loss of control of the vehicle after hitting the pothole and a collision.
Pothole menace: what type of damage to check for and how to minimise risk
The most common types of vehicle damage from potholes, according to Discovery Insure, are:
The AA urged authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and implement effective road rehabilitation programmes to reduce the number of potholes. In the interim, Mavimbela offered these tips for motorists:
