Proud mom and son graduate together at NMU
Achievement of being capped at same time ‘tops it all’
While many parents are proud to see their children graduate few get to experience the fairy-tale moment of sharing the stage with them.
Elated mother and son, Lizelle and Cody Pienaar, were both capped at the 2025 Nelson Mandela University Autumn Graduation last week with a post graduate degree in business administration and a higher certificate in business studies, respectively...
