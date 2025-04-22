The EFF described him as a “voice of moral clarity” since his election to the papacy in 2013.
“His leadership was marked by commitment to the poor, the displaced and the oppressed; principles that closely align with the EFF's struggle for economic freedom and social justice,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
“Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis consistently challenged the injustices of global capitalism, denouncing the greed of multinational corporations and the exploitive systems that have left billions of people in poverty. Pope Francis was not merely a leader in words; he embodied the humility and simplicity he preached.”
The DA remembered him for his “progressive leadership of the church and compassion for those in need.”
“As head of state of the Vatican City State and head of the Holy See, Pope Francis did not shy away from courageous positions seeking peace and tolerance for all,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.
ActionSA said his memory would be one of “exemplary servitude” to the church and the world.
“Through times of great challenge his leadership guided the Catholic Church into the modern age with compassion and humility, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations to come. In memory of His Holiness, ActionSA calls for a just, peaceful and kind world, where together we may enjoy fellowship and lead lives filled with hope and compassion,” ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said.
The MK Party described him as a “towering figure” in the moral and spiritual landscape.
“As the first pope from the Global South, he brought a profound humility and compassion to the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church. His commitment to the poor, his stance on climate justice and his efforts to build bridges across religious, racial and cultural divides resonated with people of all faiths and backgrounds,” MK Party spokesperson Nhlawulo Ndhlela said.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa, parties remember Pope Francis for leadership, humility and simplicity
Journalist
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi
As the world mourns Pope Francis, President Cyril Ramaphosa and political parties have expressed condolences to Catholics around the world.
The 88-year-old first Latin American head of the Roman Catholic Church died in his flat at Casa Santa Marta on Monday after suffering a stroke and subsequent heart failure. Before his death he had been hospitalised for double pneumonia and spent 38 days in hospital.
Ramaphosa described Pope Francis as a champion of inclusion, equality and care for the marginalised.
“His extraordinary life story and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility and a profound commitment to making the church and the world a better place for humanity,” Ramaphosa said.
Pope Francis was known for his love, compassion, humility and simplicity. He chose to live in a modest residence, refused to use the papal palace and opted for a simpler lifestyle. He rode the bus home with cardinals after being elected and paid his own hotel bill.
The EFF described him as a “voice of moral clarity” since his election to the papacy in 2013.
“His leadership was marked by commitment to the poor, the displaced and the oppressed; principles that closely align with the EFF's struggle for economic freedom and social justice,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.
“Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis consistently challenged the injustices of global capitalism, denouncing the greed of multinational corporations and the exploitive systems that have left billions of people in poverty. Pope Francis was not merely a leader in words; he embodied the humility and simplicity he preached.”
The DA remembered him for his “progressive leadership of the church and compassion for those in need.”
“As head of state of the Vatican City State and head of the Holy See, Pope Francis did not shy away from courageous positions seeking peace and tolerance for all,” DA leader John Steenhuisen said.
ActionSA said his memory would be one of “exemplary servitude” to the church and the world.
“Through times of great challenge his leadership guided the Catholic Church into the modern age with compassion and humility, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations to come. In memory of His Holiness, ActionSA calls for a just, peaceful and kind world, where together we may enjoy fellowship and lead lives filled with hope and compassion,” ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said.
The MK Party described him as a “towering figure” in the moral and spiritual landscape.
“As the first pope from the Global South, he brought a profound humility and compassion to the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church. His commitment to the poor, his stance on climate justice and his efforts to build bridges across religious, racial and cultural divides resonated with people of all faiths and backgrounds,” MK Party spokesperson Nhlawulo Ndhlela said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News