Sisters overcome numerous challenges to earn degrees
For Idah Hlabangwane and her younger sister, Nyathela, the autumn graduation season at Nelson Mandela University marked more than just academic achievement and stood out to them as a miracle dressed in black gowns and bright futures.
Ten days apart, both women are walking across the stage, not just as first-time graduates but as survivors of a journey that has tested, transformed and shaped them...
