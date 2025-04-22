Veterinarian researcher scores a first at NMU
A burning desire to deliver tangible health solutions to the public has seen veterinary researcher Dr Oluwashola Olaolu setting the benchmark in human physiology at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
Olaolu, graduated with the first doctorate in human physiology at NMU during the institution’s 2025 autumn graduation and already holds a doctorate and master’s degree in veterinary medicine from Nigeria’s Ahmadu Bello University...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.