The Hawks have arrested an Ethiopian shopkeeper and two Malawian nationals for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old boy as a child labourer.
One of the accused is the boy's 35 year old cousin, said Free State Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli. He said another suspect, aged 30, allegedly facilitated the employment of the minor by the shop owner, who is 39.
Mohobeleli said home affairs officials and police were conducting an operation in Reddersburg on April 17.
"At a tuck shop they found the victim was employed as a cleaner. The victim was earning R1,000 per month, allegedly paid to his cousin who is based in Bloemfontein."
The shop owner was immediately arrested. The other two suspects were arrested by the Bloemfontein-based serious organised crime investigation team on Monday.
The suspects made a brief court appearance in Reddersburg, facing human trafficking related charges. The matter was postponed to April 29 for bail application proceedings.
TimesLIVE
Boy, 14, found working at tuck shop with his earnings allegedly paid to cousin
Image: 123RF/foottoo
