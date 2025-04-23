The 36-year-old woman who was found murdered in an Oyster Bay home has been identified as Gqeberha mom, Vanessa van Rensburg.
The Herald
Gqeberha mom murdered in Oyster Bay identified
Image: SUPPLIED
The 36-year-old woman who was found murdered in an Oyster Bay home has been identified as Gqeberha mom, Vanessa van Rensburg.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy confirmed that the victim was found on the floor of the coastal home just outside St Francis Bay during the early hours of Easter Sunday.
Her body was covered in bruises.
McCarthy said the circumstances around the murder were still under investigation.
This is a developing story.
The Herald
