Greyvensteins’ court bid against Legal Practice Council dismissed
A large Gqeberha law firm accused of buying work and touting its conveyancing services through estate agents has failed in its bid to challenge a report of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) investigation committee.
Greyvensteins Inc wanted the report and the findings set aside before disciplinary hearing proceedings could commence...
