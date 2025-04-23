‘Hell in Paradise’ dad guilty of more than 700 charges
State hails successful outcome after blow of televangelist Omotoso’s recent acquittal
Justice, at last, has shattered the dark secrets that once cloaked a Paradise Beach home — now infamously known as the “house of horrors”.
The 56-year-old father, his face gaunt and his long grey hair scraped back, was found guilty of more than 700 counts of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, possession and production of pornography, and exposing children and people with mental disabilities to the explicit material...
