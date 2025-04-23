Landlords warn of student evictions over nonpayment of rent
Some services already suspended due to ongoing dispute with NSFAS
Nelson Mandela Bay landlords, still waiting for three months of unpaid rent from NSFAS, have threatened to evict hundreds of students, saying the government scheme has failed to honour its payment agreements.
Payments were due on Thursday. However, only one month’s rent was received...
