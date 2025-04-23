News

Livingstone Hospital security guard dies after gate falls on her

By Tremaine van Aardt - 23 April 2025
Police are investigating an inquest after a security guard at Livingstone Hospital died on Wednesday morning when a gate fell on top of her
A freak accident claimed the life of a security guard at Livingstone Hospital on Wednesday morning after a gate fell on top of her.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 4.20am, and an inquest had been opened by SAPS Gelvandale.

“The female deceased, 35, who is a security officer at Livingstone Hospital was on duty.

“According to information she was busy opening gate 3, when the gate came off the tracks and fell on her.

“Co-workers rushed her to the emergency ward, but she succumbed to her injuries,” Janse van Rensburg said.

