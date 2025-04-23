A freak accident claimed the life of a security guard at Livingstone Hospital on Wednesday morning after a gate fell on top of her.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 4.20am, and an inquest had been opened by SAPS Gelvandale.
“The female deceased, 35, who is a security officer at Livingstone Hospital was on duty.
“According to information she was busy opening gate 3, when the gate came off the tracks and fell on her.
“Co-workers rushed her to the emergency ward, but she succumbed to her injuries,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The Herald
Livingstone Hospital security guard dies after gate falls on her
Image: GROUNDUP
A freak accident claimed the life of a security guard at Livingstone Hospital on Wednesday morning after a gate fell on top of her.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 4.20am, and an inquest had been opened by SAPS Gelvandale.
“The female deceased, 35, who is a security officer at Livingstone Hospital was on duty.
“According to information she was busy opening gate 3, when the gate came off the tracks and fell on her.
“Co-workers rushed her to the emergency ward, but she succumbed to her injuries,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News