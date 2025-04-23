News

Police probe murder of woman in Oyster Bay

By Herald Reporter - 23 April 2025
Police are investigating the murder of a woman whose body was found in an Oyster Bay home over the Easter weekend
Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of a 36-year-old woman, whose bruised body was found in a house in Oyster Bay.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said St Francis Bay police officers had responded to a complaint on Easter Sunday, at about 1.45am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members found a 36-year-old female lying on the floor.

“She had bruises on her body and was declared dead on the scene by emergency personnel.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

The Herald

