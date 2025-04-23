News

Police urge vigilance after multiple motorbikes stolen from Gqeberha homes

By Tremaine van Aardt - 23 April 2025

Almost a million rand worth of motorcycles have been stolen from Gqeberha homes in under a week.

The incidents have prompted police and private security companies to issue a warning for all motorcycle owners to be extra cautious as they try to determine whether a syndicate is operating in the Bay...

