Slain Umlazi teenager's alleged killer turns against co-accused
Bongani Jali 'opened up about how he had murdered the schoolgirl'
The trial of two men charged with murdering Durban Girls’ Secondary School pupil Aphiwe Ngcobo at her uMlazi home in May took a dramatic turn in the Durban high court on Tuesday.
Sifundo Bongani Bhengu, 39, and Bongani Jali, 24, are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of the teen. They pleaded not guilty.
Ngcobo, 17, a grade 11 pupil at the school in Greyville, was found bound and gagged with a deep wound to her chest.
Bhengu's legal representative Vicky Nattar, who after cross-examining Aphiwe's father Mondli Ngcobo on Tuesday, presented his client's version of events which pinned Jali as the main culprit.
This is in contrast to Jali's affidavit last week in which he said Bhengu — who lived opposite the Ngcobo family — had robbed and killed the teenager.
Bhengu said shortly after midnight on May 28 he met Jali with his friend whom he identified as Bruino. He said the pair had asked him for money and he bought food for them. Jali had alleged smoked crystal meth while Bhengu smoked Mandrax. Jali wanted to borrow money as he wanted to fix his Toyota Avanza and also buy tyres.
He said Jali then hatched a plan to get the money by breaking into the Ngcobo house, killing Aphiwe and robbing her.
Bhengu claimed he told Jali about another sister who was also lived there, but he described Jali as being desperate for money and refused to listen to him.
He said he didn't know how Jali got access to the house but he later returned with a phone. Bhengu said he started making enquiries about selling it and someone was prepared to pay R300.
Bhengu said this money was used to buy more crystal meth. He said he was determined to sell the phone as he knew it was stolen.
He said there was a fight because Jali wanted more money and so they drove into the Durban CBD. He said Jali filled the vehicle with petrol while he went to buy food. He said at this stage he was not aware Aphiwe was dead.
Bhengu said Jali said they needed to pick up the television set from the Ngcobo household and he then enlisted his friend Sticks who drove a VW polo.
He claimed an unsettled Jali had instructed him to fetch the television because he feared being recognised.
Jali then instructed them to head to Joseph Nduli (Russel) Street in the CBD where they attempted to sell the television. It was later sold for R3,000 to a foreigner in Mayville.
After the transaction they went back to uMlazi where Jali apparently opened up about how he had murdered Aphiwe.
He recalled how Aphiwe had put up a fight during her attack and scratched him. They then went their separate ways before Bhengu was arrested in June.
Bhengu said he was living at a property in Clermont which he had bought from his father.
The case is continuing.