Stage set with handover of newly renovated Mandela Bay Theatre Complex
Restoration of historic building necessitated by vandalism during Covid-19 lockdown
After much anticipation and millions of rand spent on renovating the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, the new home of performing arts in the province was officially handed over on Tuesday.
Construction company Splitt Bar Agencies handed the site over to the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) in the presence of about 50 different stakeholders as well as members of the performing arts community. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.