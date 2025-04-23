News

Stage set with handover of newly renovated Mandela Bay Theatre Complex

Restoration of historic building necessitated by vandalism during Covid-19 lockdown

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 April 2025

After much anticipation and millions of rand spent on renovating the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, the new home of performing arts in the province was officially handed over on Tuesday.

Construction company Splitt Bar Agencies handed the site over to the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) in the presence of about 50 different stakeholders as well as members of the performing arts community. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The theory and practice of Trump’s economic policy
​Indian, Chinese Students Sue Trump Administration Over F-1 Visa Revocations​ | ...

Most Read