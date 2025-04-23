Limpopo police have seized stolen property from a backyard room in the Waterberg district.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers found television sets, washing machines, microwaves, cellphones, clothes, shoes, bicycles and other household items.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the rental property on Tuesday.
“He was asked about the origin of the properties but failed to provide a satisfactory response,” Ledwaba said.
The suspect is due to appear before the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court soon.
Ledwaba said: “Some victims identified their stolen property at the scene.”
TimesLIVE
Stash of stolen appliances and clothes found in backyard rental room
Image: SAPS
