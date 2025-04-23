News

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 23 April 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 23 April 2025
Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 23 April 2025

Most Read