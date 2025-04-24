News

Awarding of multimillion-rand contracts for flood repair work illegal, lawyer advises municipality

By Michael Kimberley and Andisa Bonani - 24 April 2025

The awarding of eight multimillion-rand contracts for flood repair work, amounting to R53m, by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is unlawful and void.

This is according to a legal opinion provided to the municipality on Monday...

