Awarding of multimillion-rand contracts for flood repair work illegal, lawyer advises municipality
The awarding of eight multimillion-rand contracts for flood repair work, amounting to R53m, by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is unlawful and void.
This is according to a legal opinion provided to the municipality on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.